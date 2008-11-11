GM (GM) Hits 62-Year Low

Following an analyst’s price target of $0, shares of GM have hit a fresh 62-year low:



AP: GM shares dropped 97 cents, or 22.3 per cent, to $3.39 in morning trading. They earlier plunged as low as $3.02.

That marked the automaker’s lowest share price since Dec. 2, 1946 when it hit $3, according to the centre for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. The price is adjusted for splits and other changes.

As far as we know, it’s the only company on the NYSE’s new 62-year low list.

See Also:

New General Motors Price Target: $0

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.