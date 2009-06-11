GM Gives Up On Its Pointless Malibu Hybrid

General Motors (GM) is giving up on its Malibu hybrid due to weak sales and a build up in inventory.



It should come as no surprise, since the hybrid version of the car costs $4,000 more than the standard version, but gets the same 34 mile per gallons in highway driving, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Each hybrid Malibu was sold at a loss for GM.

