Google Offers Expands To 5 New Cities; Goodby Awaits Fate On GM Account—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Google Offers, Google’s daily deals service, is coming to five new cities.

GM CMO Joel Ewanick says he won’t decide Goodby, Silverstein & Partners’ fate on the creative side of the carmaker’s $3 billion ad account for several weeks. (The media side — as much as $5.1 billion globally — was awarded to Aegis’ Carat yesterday.



Mark Pollard leaves Saatchi to join Brooklyn’s Big Spaceship. Live long and prosper.

Rokkan, a digital agency, has hired Zach Newcomb from CreateThe Group to be its first executive account director.

Joseph Jaffe is back in the agency business with Evol8tion — an agency that hopes to merge Madison Avenue and startups together.

Do long hours make creative professionals happier in the long run? Read the study here.

Judy Shapiro on what marketers can learn from the anti-SOPA campaign.

