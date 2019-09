Turns out the Treasury shelled out another $2 billion on Wednesday to keep General Motors (GM) afloat, so that it can survive long enough to go bankrupt in another month or so.



That puts GM’s American taxpayer bill at $15.4 billion. All going to a corporation the government doesn’t even seem to think is financially viable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.