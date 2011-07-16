Check Out GM's Next-Gen Uncrashable Electric Mini Coup

Photo: GM

General Motors is looking ahead to how city dwellers will need to get around in the next couple of decades as cars in large cities become increasingly impractical.Its most recent EN-V (Electric Networked Vehicle) is called the Jiao and it offers far more than just a diminutive size to future drivers. The Jiao can be programmed and set up on a grid to perform autonomously.



The Jiao travels up to 25 mph and is supposed to be uncrashable due to an onboard collision avoidance system. GM says they’ll run about $10k apiece.

More details from The Telegraph:

A typical day for a family of EN-V owners a decade or two from now might be a bit like this: at 7.45am a parent might unhook it, fully recharged, from the side of the house, having been automatically parked there. Then a child will be strapped inside, which they must enter through its visor-like polycarbonate front door.

Via the “iWheel” mum or dad will use a password to put the vehicle into autopilot mode, before punching in the first drop-off address (a school perhaps) of the day. While the kids are dozing or doing homework en route, a parent can watch thanks to the on-board CCTV facilities. Then, after delivering its human cargo, driving itself back home and parking itself neatly (three or four can be stored sideways in a conventional bay), it would be time for one or more of the parents to climb in for the morning commute to the office.

Check out five more Cars Of The Future >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.