GM beats on earnings as SUV boom continues in the US

General Motors reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2015 earnings on Wednesday, and they were a beat.

Analysts had expected $1.24 per share, but GM delivered $1.39, on $39.6 billion of revenue for the quarter.

In a brief conference with reporters, GM CFO Chuck Stevens highlighted the car maker’s strong 2015 performance, its investment in ride-hailing service Lyft, and addressed GM’s money-losing operations in Europe, a weak point for much of the auto industry in recent years.

He also stressed that GM doesn’t intend to repeat what some industry observers consider the company’s past mistakes — namely pursuing market-share growth in the US above all else, including profitability.

“We’re not going to chase share for share’s sake,” Stevens said.

GM closed down slightly in trading Wednesday, at $30.

