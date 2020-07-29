GM beats Wall Street expectations for Q2 earnings even as coronavirus hits revenue hard

Matthew DeBord
GMThe Chevy Silverado pickup helped GM’s North American business to nearly break even in the quarter..
  • GM lost far less money than Wall Street expected for the coronavirus-devastated second quarter.
  • The carmaker said that vehicle sales in the quarter declined 34% compared with a year ago.
  • North American operations achieved a “near breakeven,” the company said in a statement.
GM reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the markets opened, and the automaker beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations by a generous margin.

The automaker lost $US0.56 per share on a GAAP basis, and $US0.50 per share on a non-GAAP basis. The bottom line was down 130%, compared to the same 2019 quarter.

Revenue slid 53%, to $US16.8 billion, as the coronavirus pandemic forced GM and the entire global auto industry to shut down manufacturing operations in Q2.

Analysts had expected a loss of about $US2 per share, on higher revenue.

On the news, GM’s stock price moved higher in pre-market trading, up almost 4% to $US27.

The company’s North American business posted a less severe loss than international operations.

“Clearly, the second quarter was a challenge, but we achieved near breakeven … in North America, despite losing 8 of 13 weeks of production,” CFO Dhivya Suryadevara said in a statement. “These results illustrate the resiliency and earnings power of the business as we make the critical investments necessary for our future.”

GM ended the quarter with just over $US30 billion in total liquidity, the company said, after expanding its credit facilities in the quarter.

On a call with the media after results were announced, Suryadevara declined to provide guidance but indicated that GM expects $US7-9 billion in cash generation in the second half of the year.

GM ChartMarkets InsiderGM shares moved higher on Wednesday.

