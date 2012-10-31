GM Crushes Earnings Estimates, Shares Jump

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

NOTE: Earlier we wrote that GM earned $0.85 cents per share excluding items. The company actually earned $0.93.GM Q3 earnings are out and it’s a big beat.



The company earned $0.93 per share excluding non-recurring items versus expectations for $0.60.

Net revenue climbed to $37.6 billion from $36.7 billion a year ago.

“GM had a solid quarter because customers around the world love our new vehicles and we’re also seeing green shoots take hold on tough issues like complexity reduction, pensions and Europe,” said CEO Dan Akerson.

Management has yet to release details on volumes and geographic sales.

One of the bright spots in the U.S. economy has been the rebounding auto industry driven by a surge in auto sales.

SEE ALSO: The 20 Hottest Cars In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.