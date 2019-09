It’s easy to beat up on General Motors (GM). The crux of their business was (and still is) selling grossly oversized vehicles like the Hummer. Citi finally throws in the towel, downgrades GM from Buy to HOLD. They cite “reduced earnings power” and “cash burn risks” and recommend a switch to American Axle (AXL).



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.