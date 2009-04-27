GM Doesn't Abandon The Volt, But Pushes Release Date Back

Tucked at the bottom of GM’s (GM) restructuring announcement is this nugget on their famed plug-in hybrid:



Throughout the Plan, GM will continue to make significant investment in future products and new technologies, with an investment of $5.4 billion in 2009, and investments ranging from $5.3 to $6.7 billion from 2010 to 2014. Very importantly, development and testing of the Chevy Volt extended-range electric car remains on track for start of production by the end of 2010 and arrival in Chevrolet dealer showrooms soon thereafter.

What a relief! The car will be out in…2011? Haven’t they been saying that the Volt would in showrooms by November 2010? Yes, they have. For all the delays and hype surrounding this car, it better be amazing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.