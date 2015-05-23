GM could be held criminally liable for deaths related to its massive ignition switch recall

REUTERS/John Gress A Chevy Traverse sits in the shop for service on a recall repair at Raymond Chevrolet in Antioch, Illinois, July 17, 2014.

The Justice Department says it has found criminal wrongdoing on the part of General Motors for its failure to publicize an ignition defect responsible for the deaths of at least 104 people.

Investigators are now negotiating what could be a record penalty for the automaker, the Times reports.

A settlement could be reached as soon as this summer.

The Times cites people familiar with the matter who say the fines GM may be ordered to pay could far exceed the more than $US1 billion levied against Toyota for its handling of unintended acceleration defects last year.

The manner of misconduct to which GM will admit is among some of the terms being negotiated by the automaker and the Justice Department.

Some former employees of GM are also reportedly under investigation.

