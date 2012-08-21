GM CEO: Ignore The Sensationalist Critics, We're Making Real Progress Here

General Motors Co. CEO Daniel Akerson sits in the driver’s seat of a 2011 Chevrolet Camaro in front of the New York Stock Exchange following GM’s initial public offering,

Photo: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

General Motors CEO Dan Akerson is sick of people on the outside “wildly” speculating about his company. So, he has written a column in the Detroit Free Press in defence of himself and GM.Akerson says that GM is so scrutinized for two reasons: its long history of being an automotive giant, and its recent history of being bailed out by the U.S. government.



“After a wrenching bankruptcy, recession and continued economic uncertainty, we are getting there,” writes Akerson. “The employees of GM believe again, and we’re hungry to win.”

Here’s what he had to say about critics in his column (emphasis ours):

“Because we are so intensely watched — because of the passion around our company — change at GM plays itself out in public far more than at other companies. That allows those on the outside looking in to speculate, sometimes wildly, about GM in a way that bears little resemblance to the company I know.

Does such sensationalism hurt? Of course it does. At a minimum, it obscures the real progress our team has made to position GM for the future: 10 straight profitable quarters for the first time in a decade; world class vehicles across the line-up, including the small car segment where we’ve long lacked a credible entrant; being number one in the U.S. and China, the world’s most important markets; and disciplined pricing and incentive strategies that are rebuilding the equity of our brands.”

