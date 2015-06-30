GM CEO says electric vehicles should be for everyone, 'not just the elite'

REUTERS/Rebecca Cook General Motors CEO Mary Barra holds a media briefing before the start of GM’s Annual Shareholders Meeting at the GM World Headquarters in Detroit June 10, 2014.

General Motors’ CEO Mary Barra knows that the road to fully electric vehicles is a long one, and that’s why she’s making sure her company takes it one step at a time.

Affordability is key to the future of electric vehicles, Barra said in an interview with LinkedIn’s executive editor Daniel Roth.

Through gradual advancements, GM can focus on “providing [electrification] technology to everyone,” she said. “not just the elite.”

Fully electric vehicles are available to consumers — if they’re willing to pay. The fully electric Tesla Model S, for instance, starts at $US75,000. Chevy’s partly-electric Volt sells for less than half of that.

For now, GM’s focus remains on gradual advancements, like connectivity between vehicles, and between vehicles and infrastructure.

“You have to look at the whole ecosystem,” she said. “There are many things that need to change.”

For now, electric vehicle prices are falling. In April, GM unveiled the Bolt EV. A fully electric sedan with a 200-mile range, which will hit retailers’ showrooms next year with a price tag of about $US37,500.

The Bolt will compete with Tesla’s new Model 3, a long-awaited “mass-market” $US35,000 follow-up to the company’s groundbreaking $US80,000 Model S luxury sedan.

Watch the full interview below:

