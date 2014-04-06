GM CEO Mary Barra's Testimony Before Congress Mocked In 'SNL' Open

General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, was mocked on “Saturday Night Live” for her testimony before Congress about the recall of Chevrolet Cobalts and Saturn Ions.

“I represent the new GM, and the new GM is all about honesty and transparency,” Barra begins by saying, but quickly answers every tough question with, “We are looking into that.”

When asked about GM’s history, all Barra will say is, “The first rule about new GM is you never talk about old GM.”

She continued, “I cannot speak to how the old GM would handle an issue like this, I can only speak to the new GM.”

“And how would the new GM handle that?” she is asked

To which she clearly responds, “We’re looking into that,” and then tries to roll her chair out of the room.

Watch the full sketch below:

