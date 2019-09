On the same day as GM reported a monster profit, and one day before a rumoured IPO filing, CEO Ed Whitacre is stepping down.



He will officially leave his position September 1.

Perhaps he’s heading to run HP?

His replacement will be Wall Street veteran Dan Akerson.

