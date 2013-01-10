GM's CEO Wants Cadillac To Compete On The Global Level

Photo: GM

Dan Akerson has high hopes for the newly resurgent Cadillac, the General Motors CEO told the Wall Street Journal in an interview discussing the economy and the future of the auto industry.”I would like to see Cadillac become a global brand,” he said, a goal that requires competing on the level of the brands that dominate the luxury market: BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz.



The crux of GM’s push to put Cadillac — long a domestic brand — back in the game is the introduction of the ATS, the sedan Vice President of Marketing Don Butler says is made to compete with BMW’s 3 Series, the top car in the segment.

We liked both the ATS and its new big brother, the XTS, and agree that the ATS is ready to do battle with the 3 Series, even if it’s not up to snuff just yet.

Though he argued the US is running its economy like a third world country, Akerson has ambitious goals for GM’s other brands, too:

I would like to see Opel cut its losses this year by anywhere from one-third to one-half. I would like to see Chevrolet become a true global brand. It is number four in the world today. I think it has to move up. I am not going to tell you where I think it ought to be, but I am not satisfied with fourth place. I would like to get to investment-grade rating this year. I would like to purchase the remaining shares, or have the government exit in one form or another. It is pretty ambitious for ’13 going into ’14.

Akerson also said he drives a Volt and his wife drive a SRX, and that he had a Buick Lacrosse, which he calls “one of the best cars we make.”

Find the full interview at the Wall Street Journal.

