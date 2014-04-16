GM Roped Off A Safe Zone To Protect CEO Mary Barra From Rabid Reporters

Alex Davies
Mary barra nyc media scrum camerasAlex Davies / Business Insider

General Motors CEO Mary Barra is in town for the New York Auto Show this week, and the media is swarming her at every opportunity to get her thoughts on the automaker’s ongoing recall of millions of cars.

Tuesday afternoon, things got a bit physical as Barra was surrounded by reporters after she spoke at the JD Power Automotive Forum:

So when Barra made her next public appearance in New York, at a Chevrolet event introducing the Corvette Z06 Convertible and the Trax small SUV (for the U.S. market), GM’s team took a few precautions.

Barra spoke on stage, and before the media was invited to come up for a closer look at the cars, she retreated into a small roped off area.

Mary barra nyc media scrumAlex Davies / Business Insider

Smart move — the crowd was immediately all over her.

Mary barra nyc media scrumAlex Davies / Business Insider

Barra answered questions for a while, and didn’t have to push through any reporters to leave the stage. She just used the door right behind her. Everyone cleared out.

Mary barra nyc media scrumAlex Davies / Business Insider

Lots of the crowd then jumped on Mark Reuss, GM’s head of global product. Once he was done talking, he stepped into the safe zone and used the same door to slip away.

Mark reuss nyc media scrumAlex Davies / Business Insider

It’s worth noting the Chevrolet event did include a couple of cars. GM is bringing the Trax small SUV to the U.S. market later this year.

Mary Barra Chevrolet Trax Reveal NYCGeneral Motors

And the Corvette Z06 convertible looks stunning. Reuss announced it will go from 0 to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Corvette Z06 ConvertibleGeneral Motors

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.