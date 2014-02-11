GM's New CEO Is Making 60% More Than Her Predecessor

General Motors CEO Mary Barra will earn $US14.4 million in 2014, a 60% bump over what her predecessor, Dan Akerson, made, the company announced today.

That compensation includes a $US1.6 million salary, $US2.8 million in short-term incentives, and about $US10 million in long-term compensation.

GM had not planned to release the long-term compensation figure until its proxy filing in April, but changed its mind after it was accused of underpaying its first female CEO by Fox News and others.

“As a new CEO, Mary’s total compensation is in line with her peer group and properly weighted so that most is at-risk,” said GM Chairman Tim Solso said in a statement. “The company’s performance will ultimately determine how much she is paid.”

