GM Can't Hire New Leadership Due To Pay Caps

Vincent Fernando
gmlogoflagsap103008

General Motors chairman Ed Whitacre hasn’t been able to attract new leadership for the struggling U.S. automaker.

The problem is that government-imposed pay caps for GM don’t match the actual salaries one has to pay for executives in the labour market.

CNBC (Reuters): Under the caps set for GM’s top 25 executives, GM Chief Executive Fritz Henderson had his cash salary cut 25 per cent to $950,000 from $1.26 million.

Cash salaries for the top executives were cut by 31 per cent and only one unnamed executive besides Henderson will be paid more than $500,000 for 2009.

Whitacre said that $500,000 limit made hiring from outside difficult and he urged a reconsideration of the limits set by the Treasury Departments’s special master Kenneth Feinberg.

“To find top-level people where you need them, that’s a more difficult thing to do at that salary level,” Whitacre said.

“I don’t think (the caps) will be lifted, but hopefully they’ll be modified.”

Read more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.