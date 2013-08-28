GM Is Buying Super Bowl Ads Again, After Calling It An Unjustifiable Expense In 2013

Still from a 2012 Chevy Camaro Super Bowl ad.

After

snubbing Super Bowl ads as an unjustifiable expense in 2013,

GM will be shelling out millionsto appear in the commercial breaks of 2014’s big game.

“We understand the reach the Super Bowl provides, but with the significant increase in price, we simply can’t justify the expense,” then-global chief marketing officer Joel Ewanick said last year. Ewanick was later fired over sketchy financials for a soccer endorsement deal, according to the Wall Street Journal.

An audience of 108.4 million people tuned in to see the 2013 game and ads, which cost an average of $US3.8 million for a 30-second slot.

GM bought six slots in the 2012 game and, according to Kantar Media, the company spent $US82 million on Super Bowl commercials between 2002-2011, which made it the third biggest SB advertiser behind Pepsi and Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Now Super Bowl prices are up to an average of $US4 million for 30-seconds, and GM is back in the game.

“The timing of Super Bowl XLVIII lines up perfectly with our aggressive car and truck launch plans,” current global CMO Tim Mahoney said in a statement. “The Super Bowl is a great stage for showcasing the Chevrolet brand and our newest cars and trucks.”

This is the second recent ad strategy turnaround that GM has had this year.

Right before Facebook’s IPO in May 2012, GM made headlines when Ewanick pulled $US10 million in Facebook advertising.

HuffPost reports that Ewanick explained the decision in the following manner: “”It’s like having a night out with the family and someone comes up to your table and says, ‘Hey, I’ve got a car I want to sell you.’ It doesn’t work.”

But come April 2013, GM was back giving Facebook ad dollars.

GM hasn’t announced which car brands will appear in the Super Bowl.

