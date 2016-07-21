GM beats on earnings

General Motors reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, and it was a beat.

The automaker earned $1.81 per share, on net revenue of $42.4 billion, a record for the company.

Analysts expected earnings of $1.48 per share, an improvement over the same period in 2015, when GM earned $1.29 per share.

GM has been posting profitable quarter after profitable quarter for the past few years, on the strength of strong pickup truck and SUV sales in the US.

The booming domestic market has been offset by a downturn in Latin America, a flat market in Europe, and slowing growth in China, where GM has traditionally been a major player.

