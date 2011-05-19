GM Breaks Ground On Its First Electric Motor Factory

Photo: GM
GM began construction yesterday on what is to be the first electric motor plant for a large U.S. automaker, according to edmunds Auto Observer.The new plant will be an addition to the GM Baltimore Operations Complex and open in 2013.
The complex currently produces two-mode hybrid and Heavy Duty transmissions. The new factory will employ 190 people, producing the next generation of electric and hybrid vehicles.
With expectations that this will become a core part of their business, GM is investing $129 million, the Department of Energy another $105 million, and $10.5 million will be coming from local county and state.
The factory will be equipped with a 1.23 megawatt solar array providing nine per cent of its annual energy and saving $330,000 during the life of the project.
Now check out the electric cars you can buy right now >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.