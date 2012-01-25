GM Awards Nearly $5 Billion in Ad Duties to Carat

General Motors has awarded its nearly $5 billion global ad media buying and planning duties to Carat, an ad agency owned by the holding company Aegis that previously only bought ad space for GM in Europe.



Losers on the business include the U.S.’s Starcom (owned by Publicis), which handled American buying and planning, and Interpublic Group’s Universal McCann, which handled Latin America.

GM spent $4.26 billion globally on advertising in 2010, as part of a $5.1 billion ad and sales promotion budget.

The reassignment of duties came after a months-long pitch process that involved up to 90 agency presentations, and GM global chief marketing officer Joel Ewanick publicly fretting that he could not make up his mind.

