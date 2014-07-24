GM ANNOUNCES SIX RECALLS COVERING 717,960 VEHICLES

REUTERS/Rick Wilking The U.S. flag flies at the Burt GM auto dealer in Denver June 1, 2009.

GM has announced another round of recalls covering a total of 717,960 vehicles.

CNBC’s Phil LeBeau reports the recalls cover six models from 2011-2014. None are ignition switch related. 120,426 cars are related to turn signal bulb defects, according to Bloomberg.

This brings GM’s 2014 recall total to 60, covering 30 million vehicles, LeBeau says.

Shares are down 0.1% though are actually rising on the news.

We’ve previously discussed how the recalls may have the effect of boosting sales as car purchasers come in “out of cycle,” or at a time when the usual reasons for getting a new vehicle, like age or season, don’t apply.

