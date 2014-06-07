GM Announces Four More Recalls

General Motors’ miserable year continues as the automaker has announced four new recalls affecting 90,000 vehicles.

This puts the total number of vehicles recalled in 2014 at about 14 million.

Yesterday, GM announced it had dismissed 15 individuals implicated in an internal investigation over what led to problems with ignition switches going overlooked. The faulty parts have been blamed for causing hundreds of deaths over the course of a decade.

GM’s stock is down 11% YTD, though it’s since recovered from April lows.

