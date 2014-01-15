GM Announces First Dividend In Nearly Six Years

GM has announced a dividend of $US0.30 a share.
It’s the automaker’s first dividend since May 2008.
Over the weekend, GM execs hinted the dividend was coming but did not specify a timetable.
In 2009, the U.S. government took over management of the firm as it faced bankruptcy. It re-floated its shares in 2010 with the largest IPO in U.S. history.
Last month, the Treasury department sold its last share of GM equity. U.S. taxpayers took a $US10.5 billion loss.
Shares are up 3% in after-hours trading.
