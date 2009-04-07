GM And Segway Team Up To Build Embarassing Pod-Mobile

When Barack Obama sicced Steve Rattner and the auto task force on GM to produce a viable business plan and clean cars, we doubt he had this in mind.



Regardless, GM and Segway teamed up to produce Project P.U.M.A., which might achieve one of those goals. It’s a hideous two wheeled egg that, “represents a unique solution to moving about and interacting in cities,” says Larry Burns, GM vice president of research and development, and strategic planning, via a press release.

The PUMA hits a top speed of 35 mph, and goes 35 miles between charges, and guarantees you will never get a second date if you pick someone up in one. In addition “the vehicle also enables design creativity, fashion, fun and social networking.”

When people walk, drive, bike or take the subway through the city we don’t think they stop themselves and wish there were some sort of two wheel electro pod they could zip around in. But thanks to GM and Segway, they now can. It’s supposed to be on the road by 2012.

