THE TRUCE IS OVER: GM And Ford Are Back To Trading Punches

The bailouts of the American auto industry were a humbling experience that created a feeling of camaraderie amongst competing brands.



But now the brotherly love between Ford and GM is coming to an end.

As Autoblog and the Wall Street Journal report, Ford and GM are once again firing direct shots at each other.

Ford fired a very public one a few months back with this commercial:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

It seems that the friendly relationship is giving way to much more fervent competition. Ford now recognises the new GM as a viable competitor as the reinvigorated company sees rising marketshare and increased profits.

In fact, Ford now believes GM, not Toyota, is their chief competitor.

Adding fuel to the fire, GM CEO Dan Akerson has recently insinuated that Lincoln will not be around much longer while Ford marketing officer Jim Farley has been much more direct with his feelings on GM by using some very colourful language to say that he hates them, according to CNN.

But will this change in attitude lead to more innovation and better products in the marketplace? Only time will tell.

Now check out the five most expensive American cars of all time >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.