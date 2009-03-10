GM, AMR On Moody's 'Most Likely To Default' List

Moody’s Investors Service, one of the big three U.S. ratings agency that totally missed the current economic debacle, is rolling out its new Bottom Rung List, and counting AMR, Reader’s Digest and, of course, GM among the public companies most in danger of defaulting.
The company’s Bottom Rung List now will be published weekly.
The Wall Street Journal laid out the 30 biggest companies on the list. Among them: Ford, Chrysler, auto parts suppliers Allison Transmission, Visteon and Lear and media giants Citadel Broadcasting and Univision Communications.
