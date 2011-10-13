This GM Ad Says That If You Ride A Bike, Your Life Probably Sucks

Photo: BikePortland.org

GM is running this ad in college newspapers across the country and it’s causing quite the uproar, according to BikePortland.org (via copyranter).The ad pokes fun at guy riding a bike as he gets a mocking look from a chick in a car. It proclaims “Reality sucks” for the poor, embarrassed student, and says that you should “Stop pedaling…start driving.”



There was more on the GM site as well, showing a car driving by a girl, splashing her on the sidewalk.

People are viewing it as an attack on the environment, fitness and everyone that rides a bike. That’s probably not the best way to get college kids on your side to buy a GMC truck.

GM kicked in its damage control and is now apologizing profusely on its Twitter feed. It says that the ads have now been pulled:

