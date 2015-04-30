Stock of the company that made the Kim Kardashian app is going wild

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Britney Spears will partner with Glu to make a game

Glu Mobile, the company that created the wildly popular Kim Kardashian Hollywood app, was up as much as ~18.5% after-hours on the news that Chinese gaming company Tencent is buying $US126 million shares and that Britney Spears has signed on to make a game.

Tencent and Glu are forming this “strategic partnership” to broaden Glu’s reach.

The company rocketed into the spotlight last summer after its Kim Kardashian game reached #1 in the Apple App Store and raked in $US1.6 million in its first five days on the market.

The game was free to play, but offered in-app purchases. Last month, Glu signed on Katy Perry to make a her own mobile game, so adding Spears makes quite the trifecta.

Spears’ game will feature the pop singers voice and likeness, and “will allow players to interact with Britney and experience the glitz and glamour of the entertainment business,” according to the company press release.

