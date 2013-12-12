In Four Months, PayPal Founder Max Levchin Helped 1,000 Women Get Pregnant

Glow, the

fertility appthat helps a woman get pregnant, was officially released a little over four months ago. Today Glow said over 1,000 women have successfully used the app to get pregnant,

reports TechCrunch’s Colleen Taylor.

Glow created buzz back in May when founder Max Levchin first showed it off at the AllThingsD D11 conference. He talked on stage about how cervical mucus can help couples pinpoint when to have to have sex to conceive.

Glow later rolled out a way for “crowdfunding babies,” as

Levchin described it in an interview with AllThingsD.

Glow users can opt to pitch in $50 a month for 10 months to the Glow First fund. If a user doesn’t get pregnant in that time, she could withdraw money to help pay for fertility treatments. If she does, the money would be donated to help other women.

On Wednesday Glow updated its iOS app with a new feature called Glow Community that lets people share their fertility experiences. And it rolled out a new part of its website today filled with touching success stories.

Levchin has said this pregnancy app is just the beginning. He plans to launch more apps that use big data apps to solve difficult health problems.

