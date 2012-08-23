This Glow-In-The-Dark Bike Is Supposed To Keep Riders Safe At Night

The Kilo from Pure Fix Cycles has glow in the dark paint.

Photo: Pure Fix Cycles

One of the easiest ways to keep cyclists safe is to make sure they can be seen, especially at night. To make its bikes more visible than ever, Pure Fix Cycles has introduced a GLOW line that—you guessed it—glows in the dark.The Kilo, the first bike in the line, features a frame with solar activated paint, and sells for $399 without any added features (like glow in the dark handles for an extra $5 or a set of lights for $12). An hour of sunlight will make the paint glow for a bit more than an hour at night.



As hinted at by the name Pure Fix Cycles, the Kilo is a fixed gear (so the wheels can’t spin while the pedals are still), but it does have a “flip-flop” rear hub that lets the rider change it to a single speed.

The downside to the glowing bike is that you don’t control when it lights up – so an hour of “charging” during the day won’t do you any good if you head out for a pre-dawn ride. As a safety feature, it’s not as effective as separated bike lanes, helmet laws, or a general awareness on the part of drivers that there are cyclists to look out for. But it will keep cyclists safer, and, perhaps more importantly to potential buyers, it looks cool. That may be good enough.

Photo: Pure Fix Cycles

