Gunman Dead And Cops Injured After A Shooting At A New Jersey Police Station

Photo: via FOX29

One police officer is in surgery, two others are injured, and the gunman is dead after a 5:30 a.m. shooting at a South New Jersey police station.Three officers were shot this morning, one of whom is in surgery after being shot in the abdomen, after a gunman opened fire at the Gloucester Township Police Station, FOX29 reported Friday morning.



More from FOX29:

Police said a suspect was under arrest in connection with a domestic violence-related incident when a violent struggle with officers ensued around 5:30 a.m.

The suspect “obtained a firearm” during the struggle, police said. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.

The unidentified male officer who was in surgery was listed in serious condition as of 8:17 a.m., according to ABC7. He was reportedly listed in stable condition as of Friday afternoon.

The other two officers, a man and a woman, who were injured suffered only minor graze wounds.

Details about the shooting began to emerge Friday afternoon, with NBC Philadelphia reporting the female officer was processing the suspect when he overpowered her and took her weapon.

The station also reported the gunman worked for the New Jersey Department of Corrections.

Information about the shooter has not yet been released.

DON’T MISS: Why Do Gunmen Kill Themselves After Committing Mass Shootings? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.