The glory days of the 747 -- which is now officially on life support

The infamous Boeing 747, which ruled the skies for over 40 years, seems like it’s living out its last days.

Boeing has cut production to only one 747 every two months, as demand moves toward twin-engine mini jumbos that are more fuel-efficient. Here;s a look at the glory days of the 747.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Additional reporting by Benjamin Zhang.

