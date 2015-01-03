A Project To Build A Satirical Kim Jong Un Video Game Has Raised $17,000

Moneyhorse Screenshot of ‘Glorious Leader!’

A plan to build a satirical video game that glorifies North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a WMD-wielding hero has attracted over $US17,000 on Kickstarter.

The game, satirically titled “Glorious Leader!” will let the user play as Kim himself, fighting against US troops and his ultimate foe, President Barack Obama.

The developers have planned multiple stages and missions as well as special features like power-ups and unique weapons. At one point, you’ll get to take down Sony, too. It will also let a second player join the game as Dennis Rodman, Kim’s childhood hero.

The game will be developed with 2D, 16-bit graphics, conjuring up memories of popular 90s games like Contra or Metal Slug. Despite its simple graphics, the game’s developer Moneyhorse told AP that Sony was “responsive” to the idea of turning it into a PlayStation game.

The game is planned for release on PC and mobile first. It has raised a little over $US17,000, way short of its pledged goal of $US55,000. But it still has 12 days to go, so if you’re one of those old-school gamers, you can head over to its Kickstarter page and make a donation.

Here’s the video of the project:

