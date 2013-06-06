An 84-Year-Old Woman Won The $590.5 Million Powerball Jackpot

Flickr / sylvarGloria Mackenzie, an 84-year-old woman from Florida, has been announced as the winner of a $590.5 million prize in last month’s Powerball lottery.



She is believed to be the largest sole winner in U.S. history, My Fox Tampa Bay reports.

The identity of the winner had been a mystery since the draw on May 18. Mackenzie’s winning ticket had been bought at Publix supermarket in the Zephyrhills, about 30 miles northeast of Tampa, leading to widespread speculation in the town of 13,000 about who the winner could be.

Mackenzie has released a statement that says a customer let her cut in line, and that she bought a quick-pick ticket.

USA Today reports that Mackenzie did not attend the press conference announcing her win, but her name was disclosed under Florida law. According to My Fox Tampa Bay, she refused 30 annual payments for the full $590.5 million, instead opting for one lump cash payment of $370 million.

