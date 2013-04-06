The Breathtaking Estate Where The Producer Of 'Arbitrage' Grew Up Is On Sale For $39 Million

This is not a bad place to grow up people.



The 5 acre estate that was home to financial thriller ‘Arbitrage’ producer Kevin Turen is on sale for $39 million, the WSJ reports. He was also married on the grounds.

The home is known as the ‘Gloria Crest Estate’ and was built for Polish Count Stefan Ponyatovsky. Turen’s parents are selling the property because they want to buy a townhouse in NYC.

It’s hard to imagine why. This gorgeous 8 bedroom house is unbelievably ornate, and comes with an in-home movie theatre, pool, library, fountain… we could go on.

Dennis McCormack of Sotheby’s has the listing.

