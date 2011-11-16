Better Late Than Never? Here Is The Full Gloria Cain Interview Defending Herman Against Harassment Allegations

Here is Gloria Cain‘s full interview with Fox’s Greta Van Susteren, which aired last night.



Cain, who rarely makes public appearances, did the interview to defend her husband against multiple sexual harassment charges. Here’s a sample:

I wanted to know, are there any accusations — do you remember any of these people? Do you remember anything happening that was considered sexual harassment or what? He kept saying no.

He told me about the first lady who made the accusations through the National Restaurant Association. And for some reason, that rang a bell because years ago, I think when he first mentioned something about there was some accusations of harassment, and I said, Oh, well, is there anything to it? No.

And from that point on, I think the next thing he said was the accusations were deemed not reliable or unfounded. They were unfounded, and that was the end of that. That was, what, 15 years ago? And from that point on, we had never even said anything else about it.

Alas, considering yesterday’s trainwreck interview with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel‘s editorial board one wonders if her time wouldn’t have been better spent defending him against charges that he is phenomenally ill-equipped to hold the office of the presidency.

Video below, transcript below that.

video.foxnews.com

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: Mrs. Cain, thank you for doing this.

GLORIA CAIN, WIFE OF HERMAN CAIN: Thank you for having me.

VAN SUSTEREN: You’re not nervous, are you?

GLORIA CAIN: Very.

(LAUGHTER)

VAN SUSTEREN: You are? Well, don’t be. Don’t be. All right, let’s do this.

GLORIA CAIN: OK.

VAN SUSTEREN: Let’s start with the sort of the painful stuff…

GLORIA CAIN: OK.

VAN SUSTEREN: … and then let’s move to the fun stuff.

GLORIA CAIN: OK.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK?

GLORIA CAIN: That’s good.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. I assume in the past two weeks, you’ve seen all the accusations.

GLORIA CAIN: Yes, I have.

VAN SUSTEREN: Your thoughts?

GLORIA CAIN: The first week-and-a-half, I think I was in shock because I didn’t see it coming. There were such ugly things said, and I kept thinking, Who are these people talking about? This isn’t Herman. After about a week-and-a-half of watching the news and everybody having an opinion, I decided not to watch anymore news. And at that point, I could tell my spirits started to lift.

And I know the person that he is, and I know that the person that they were talking about, I don’t know who that person is. And we’ve been there for 43 years. And if I haven’t seen parts of that person in 43 years, I don’t think I’m that simple that I would miss something that significant.

So after about a week-and-a-half of listening, I decided, OK, enough is enough. Everybody has an opinion, but they don’t know Herman.

VAN SUSTEREN: How did you first hear about it? Did Mr. Cain sort of give you a tipoff that this stuff is coming?

GLORIA CAIN: I think — when was that? That Sunday night, he mentioned something in passing, There may be a news story coming out, I’m not sure, and it deals with sexual harassment. And I’m thinking, Well, it’s just hearsay or whatever.

And then on the news that night, I started seeing the actual story, and it started to snowball. So at that point — I really didn’t know what hit me at that point. But it started that Sunday night when the news story first hit the media. That was my first knowing about it.

VAN SUSTEREN: Did you at any point in the week or two weeks that followed (INAUDIBLE) you pull him aside and cross-examine him, and say, OK, you know, Herman, what’s the story, you know, what’s the real story? Did you do this or not do this?

GLORIA CAIN: Yes, of course, because I wanted to know, are there any accusations — do you remember any of these people? Do you remember anything happening that was considered sexual harassment or what? He kept saying no.

He told me about the first lady who made the accusations through the National Restaurant Association. And for some reason, that rang a bell because years ago, I think when he first mentioned something about there was some accusations of harassment, and I said, Oh, well, is there anything to it? No.

And from that point on, I think the next thing he said was the accusations were deemed not reliable or unfounded. They were unfounded, and that was the end of that. That was, what, 15 years ago? And from that point on, we had never even said anything else about it.

So it was totally a shock. And the thing that I couldn’t understand, even with that, if a person is so hurt or traumatized because of something you alleged happened to you, why would you wait 15 years to say something about it? I think if it were me, I would have to say something right away. I couldn’t live with something that hurt me to that extent.

So when he said it was unfounded and we didn’t speak anything else about it, it was said and done. It was just done.

VAN SUSTEREN: Then there was a second one. It’s a much more graphic allegation of — essentially, of a woman coming to Washington.

GLORIA CAIN: Now, that one I totally don’t believe. I watched her on the news that day because I wanted to hear her specific allegations. And the things that she was saying, I’m sitting there thinking, You weren’t in the car with Herman. I don’t know where you have been, but I know Herman Cain and I know he has — he has always had too much respect for women to treat them in any type of negative way. That wasn’t a part of his being.

We dated for a year. We were engaged for a year. We’ve been married for 43 years. He is so — I guess, if you understand what old school is, of that generation where men still wanted to open the doors for women, and if we’re walking along the street, he wants me to walk on the outside, next to the curb. It’s not just me, it’s any woman he’s walking with because old school people think they’re supposed to be women protectors. So if anything is going to happen, if mud is going to get thrown on them, if a car is going to go out of control, he’s the type of person who would rather be there and get hit first, rather than have the woman walking on the outside.

He’s always been that type person. So to hear such graphic allegations and know that that would have been something that was totally disrespectful of her as a woman — and I know that’s not the person he is. He totally respects women.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is there any chance — and I got to ask you the question — you know, women always think that their husbands — I mean, the very public thing with the wives of many years of whom they, you know, love and have a family, that there’s another little side of them off to the side what — where they have some extracurricular activity?

GLORIA CAIN: No, because his conscience would bother him. His conscience would bother him, and he couldn’t look me straight in the eye. And I can usually tell if there’s — is there something wrong? It’s, like, Well, I was supposed to go such-and-such a place, or whatever. His Congress bothers him to the point where he would say something to me.

So yes, I know the type of women that you’re thinking about, that the little woman at home is the last to know. But I never see myself as being the little woman at home. And I’ve always said when I’ve seen stories like that, I will not be one of those people who will stand up on stage with a smile and knowing that you were wrong. I’m not going to do that.

So you know not to do anything wrong because you will be there by yourself. So he knows how I feel. I seriously in my soul don’t think he’s that type person.

VAN SUSTEREN: How’s it been on the family? You’ve got kids, grandchildren.

GLORIA CAIN: My daughter was angry, but she knows her dad also. He’s an outgoing person, but he’s always been very respectful of people. So everybody who knows him knows he’s outgoing. That’s different from being disrespectful or having any type of harassing natures.

Well, my son, it was that Monday night before he even saw the story, and he texted me to, This is ridiculous. This is just very ridiculous. And he says to me, When do you get your chance to tell your side of the story so you can shut this down? They know him also. People who have been around him know him.

VAN SUSTEREN: You’ve been married a long time. Troubles in your marriage? And I hate to ask this, but that’s the — you know — you know, it’s a long marriage. And it’s a good thing it’s a long marriage.

GLORIA CAIN: Yes. Yes, there have been troubles. There have been times when — and when people always say, I’ve been happily married for 43 years, I usually tell them, that’s not true. We have loved each other for 43 years. He’s happy sometimes. I’m happy sometimes. The times when he makes me angry, I’ll go to another room. The times when he makes — when I make him angry, he’ll go to another room.

So we have the times when we don’t agree, but we eventually talk about what the situation is. And at that point, we still may not agree, but we leave it alone. It’s, like, OK, you have your opinion and I have mine, and we move on.

VAN SUSTEREN: But you never split up in the 23 or separated or anything like that?

GLORIA CAIN: No. No. No.

VAN SUSTEREN: In terms of watching all this unfold, you know, does it make you dislike the process?

GLORIA CAIN: Extremely. Extremely because it made me realise you can live your whole life trying to be respectful, trying to be faithful, trying to have faith, just trying to treat people right, and anyone can come from any place and say whatever they want to say about you.

The problem with that is there are people who will believe that person over you. And to know that you’re being honest and you’re telling the truth, and then you have to try to prove that you’re telling the truth, that’s probably one of the worst feelings that a person can have, to be telling the truth and then have to try to prove you’re telling the truth all because someone can come and say anything they want to about you. And that can happen. If it happened to us, it can happen to anyone, and that’s sad.

