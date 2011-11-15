GLORIA CAIN SPEAKS: Herman 'Totally Respects Women'

Just as the polls begin to show evidence that the nation is going sour on Herman Cain following weeks of rolling sexual harassment allegations Cain’s wife Gloria is finally going to speak to the media.



Gloria Cain taped an interview with Fox’s Greta Van Susteren that will air tonight. In it she says defends her husband strongly.

“To hear such graphic allegations and know that that would have been something that was totally disrespectful of her as a woman and I know that’s not the person he is. He totally respects women…I looked at especially this last lady and the things that she said and I’m thinking he would have to have a split personality to do the things that she said.”

Cain has been notoriously press shy during Cain’s entire campaign. The two have been married for 43 years and when he launched his current run for president back in the spring he warned the press they wouldn’t be seeing his family on the campaign trail.

