Gloria Allred's Latest Press Conference Is Proof The Herman Cain Scandal Is Dead

Today’s latest press conference with celebrity attorney Gloria Allred and accuser Sharon Bialek’s former boyfriend suggests that for better or worse the Herman Cain scandal appears to be on its way out of the spotlight.



Dr. Victor Zuckerman, a pediatrician who was dating Bialek at the time she had her encounter with Herman Cain, appeared before reporters in Shreveport Louisiana this afternoon — with Allred at his side — to awkwardly read from a statement.

Zuckerman stated that Bialek had met with Cain after losing her job in the late 1990’s and “when she returned, she was upset. She said that something had happened and that Mr. Cain had touched her in an inappropriate manner. She said she handled it, but didn’t want to talk about it any further. I respected her request.”

Notably, Zuckerman claimed the issue had not been raised since, but that when the first report about the allegations against Cain were published he called Bialek to find out if she was one of the accusers. She wasn’t. Zuckerman then said he recommended Bialek get in touch with Gloria Allred.

Zuckerman also noted he was a registered Republican, had filed for bankruptcy, and finished by asking the press to stop calling his office.

Allred must be grasping for straws to think carting the rumpled, uncomfortable Zuckerman before the cameras, not least because his version of what happened — he backs up Bialek — is not exactly compelling. Or compelling enough to shine a harsher spotlight on Cain.

Unlike past press conferences with Gloria Allred, this one was not aired on any of the cable channels. More notably it did not cause even the smallest ripple on Twitter, which may be the best measure of whether it will merit any larger media attention.

Cain’s wife Gloria is set to appear on Fox’s Greta Van Susteren tonight to defend her husband but considering Cain’s plummeting poll numbers it may be that she’s missed her chance to make a difference.

