Celebrity Lawyer Gloria Allred Uses Baseball Bat, Father Of 2 To Simulate Sex During Press Conference

On Wednesday, Atlanta Braves pitching coach Roger McDowell apologized for making anti-gay slurs and gestures at fans including two nine-year-old girls during a game on Saturday, April 23.



“I am deeply sorry that I responded to the heckling fans in San Francisco on Saturday,” he said in a statement. “I apologise to everyone for my actions.”

All and all, a pretty typical “Athlete does something stupid and says he is sorry” narrative (although he should still be fired).

Except for one aspect: Gloria Allred.

McDowell’s apology came after the celebrity lawyer held a press conference on Wednesday during which she held up a baseball bat and had Justin Quinn, the father of the girls, use his pointer finger and thumb to demonstrate the exact motions McDowell made.

It is a completely surreal moment.

The magic starts two minutes into the video, which you can see here and here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.