Gloria Allred, the attorney representing the Joslyn James, is remaining mum in reference to her client’s release of Tiger’s sexts.



We reached out for clarification on whether she was aware the alleged mistress was publishing the information and for comment, but Allred’s response was simply, “No comment.”

