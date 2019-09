The Harlem Globetrotters know how to put on a good show, but that show reached a new level during a recent trip to Ecuador when Darnell Wilks destroyed the basket with one rim-rattling dunk. (via Big Lead)



We’ve been waiting for years to see another one of these, so enjoy!

