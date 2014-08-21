GlobalPost CEO: The Islamic State Warned The Foleys Their Son Would Be Killed In An Email

BOSTON (AP) — The chief executive officer of a Boston-based news organisation says James Foley’s kidnappers last week threatened to kill him in response to U.S. bombings in Iraq.

Foley was freelancing for GlobalPost when he disappeared in Syria. GlobalPost CEO Philip Balboni told reporters Wednesday that the threatening email sent to Foley’s family was “full of rage” but made no demands. He says the kidnappers ignored pleas for mercy.

Balboni says the company spent millions on efforts to bring Foley home including hiring an international security firm.

The 40-year-old journalist from New Hampshire was beheaded by Islamic State militants. A video recording of the slaying was released Tuesday.

Foley was abducted in northern Syria in November 2012 and had not been heard from since.

