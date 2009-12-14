The Dollar Bulls Are Multiplying Like Rabbits

Talk of a dollar ‘bottom’ keeps building, this time from Trader’s Narrative. Don’t forget that even the commodity bull Jim Rogers has been buying dollars.



Any hardcore contrarian has to be tempted at this point. It’s just too easy to trash the dollar.

For what it’s worth, here are a few technical reasons why sentiment might be turning:

Traders Narrative: While US dollar sentiment has been extremely bearish for a few months, the US dollar index has just now managed to move above its 50 day moving average. The last time we saw such a tiny gleam of positivity from the dollar was back in April (and that didn’t work too well):

…

At best, the US dollar has taken the first tentative steps in the bottoming process. In which case, this simply deserves monitoring. At worst, this is not a signal but more ‘noise’ similar to the myriad counter trend mini-rallies we’ve seen. The reason the distinction is important is that all risky assets are correlated now thanks to the carry trade.

Read more here.

