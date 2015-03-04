In five years, the global wearables market will look like it does today -- but much larger

Even though more people are expected to start using wearable devices in the next five years, Cisco’s Global Mobile Data Traffic Forecast says the global landscape in 2019 will look very similar to how it looks today — just much larger. There were 108 million wearables in the world last year, and that number is expected to grow to 578 million by 2019.

Based on Cisco data charted for us by BI Intelligence, North America and Asia are both expected to represent roughly 30% of global wearable device connections, with devices and connections in aggregate expected to grow to 11.5 billion by 2019, up from 7.4 billion in 2014. But, while wearable devices are expected to gain traction globally, mass adoption of wearables in “emerging” markets like India and Brazil probably won’t happen for quite some time, especially since many of those growing markets are still working on adopting smartphones.

