This Pyramid Shows How All The World's Wealth Is Distributed And The Gigantic Gap Between Rich And Poor

Here’s a great little visualizer of how the world’s wealth is broken down among the ultra-super-rich, the super-rich, the rich, and everyone else.

It’s from Credit Suisse (via @FGoria) and it shows how 32 million people, representing 0.7% of the world’s adult, population control $US98.7 trillion or about 41% of the world’s wealth.

On the base of the pyramid we see that 3.2 billion people, representing 68.7% of the world’s adult population, control just 3% of the world’s wealth, or about $US7.3 trillion.

