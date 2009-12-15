





[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2155c10000000000491191/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/global-warming-wackiest-solutions-2009-12/carbon-sucking-stations-1" caption="" source="" alt="Global Warming Machine" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Scientists and environmentalists have been trying to come up new ways to reverse the effects of global warming for years. But recently, wackier ideas have been surfacing.

Some of the solutions being proposed more closely resemble science fiction.

For instance, one theory involves detonating an explosion in space that would send millions of particles into orbit around the earth and block some of the sun’s rays.

Other ideas are extremely simple, like having cars make only right turns, but even that sounds crazy. You’ll be surprised to see what major U.S. company has already implemented that strategy.

Check out the 10 wackiest ideas to save the world from global warming >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”carbon-sucking-stations-1″

title=”Carbon Sucking Stations”

content=”Large machines with thin, plastic panels that sit atop a supporting structure, pictured at left, could trap carbon dioxide, which could then be buried deep underground. Designed by Columbia University Professor Klaus Lackner, each carbon sucking machine could capture as much carbon as 1,000 trees, but approximately a million stations would be needed to keep carbon at low enough levels to fight climate change.

Image courtesy of Global Research Technology, 2009 via http://money.cnn.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b1ffa380000000000696c67/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”outlaw-left-turns-2″

title=”Outlaw Left Turns”

content=”Cars waiting to turn left against oncoming taffic, or sitting idly in left turn lanes, burn up fuel and waste millions of dollars every year.

In 2004, UPS truck drivers started avoiding making left turns and the company even employed a software program providing a customised ‘right turn only’ route for each driver. Adopting this plan has reportedly reduced CO2 emissions in metro New York by 1,000 metric tons since January.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b21382c0000000000c09bf7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”deflect-the-suns-rays-with-giant-mirrors-in-space-3″

title=”Deflect The Sun’s Rays With Giant Mirrors In Space”

content=”Experts at the University of Arizona in Tuscon estimate that enormous tilting mirrors, as big as 2,000-kilometers in width, could be launched into space to deflect 2% of the Sun’s rays (equal to a year’s worth of human-generated carbon dioxide emissions).

The idea is pretty out there, and it is estimated that the project would cost approximately $3 trillion.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b213cb500000000001492bc/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”extend-power-plant-smokestacks-into-the-stratosphere-4″

title=”Extend Power Plant Smokestacks Into The Stratosphere”

content=”Volcanic eruptions have proven that when massive amounts of sulfur dioxide are introduced into the atmosphere, they have the effect of blocking the sun’s rays and cooling the planet. Usually the gases stick around for a week before falling back to the ground.

When introduced into the stratosphere, seven miles above earth’s surface, however, sulfur dioxide can spread out all over the globe and linger for a year or more. One method of doing this that wouldn’t add more pollution but just reposition existing pollution, would involve extending strategically located smokestacks into the stratosphere.

This may sound far fetched, but a long, skinny hot-air balloon that channels the sulfur gases higher in the sky would do the trick. A chapter in Steven D. Levitt and Stephen J. Dubner’s latest book, Superfreakeconomics, explains the idea in more detail.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2150e200000000005b7b99/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”man-made-hurricane-stoppers-5″

title=”Man-Made Hurricane Stoppers”

content=”The ‘Hurricane-Killing Wave Pump’ idea is essentially a huge ring of tires on the ocean surface, connected to a funnel that runs down several hundred feet into the ocean.

Waves breaking over the outer tire ring would force warm water down the funnel, creating a constant exchange of warm and cold water and thwarting hurricanes that rely on high temperature water for strength.

How much impact this would have on hurricanes, and whether it would simply redirect them, is still being worked out.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2153c200000000008f43bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”hydrogen-powered-cars-6″

title=”Hydrogen Powered Cars”

content=”Using hydrogen to power cars is one thing, but transporting it all over the country the way gasoline has been for decades is another. Hydrogen would have to be tightly compressed (thousands of pounds per square inch, most likely), not to mention the stuff is highly flammable. Still, in October, the Senate restored $187 million for Hydrogen car research programs to an appropriations bill.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ad618cb0000000000d5521a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”turn-dead-plants-and-trees-into-charcoal-7″

title=”Turn Dead Plants And Trees Into Charcoal”

content=”Most humans that dispose of plants and trees usually either burn them or let them rot away in fields, and both practices release carbon into the atmosphere. Converting plant waste into charcoal using a

machine that looks like a wood chipper on steroids, pictured at left, and then burying the stuff in the soil, could keep up to 40% of the carbon in the plants out of the atmosphere while simultaneously improving the soil’s richness, says Jim Fournier, president of Biochar Engineering Corp.

Image courtesy of Biochar Engineering Corp., via http://money.cnn.com“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2155c10000000000491191/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”cover-the-earth-with-reflective-white-surfaces-8″

title=”Cover The Earth With Reflective White Surfaces”

content=”Snow and ice reflect up to 80% of sunlight in the North and South Poles. By painting everything from roads to roofs white, as well as covering deserts and oceans with white, reflective materials, enough sunlight could be deflected to cool the planet. It might get a little bright out, but most people enjoy wearing sunglasses.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b22632800000000006d96d3/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”blow-up-a-comet-9″

title=”Blow Up A Comet”

content=”This is straight out of the movie Armageddon, but the circumstances are less dire. Vaporising a comet could scatter enough particles, sending them into orbit around the earth, to reduce solar radiation. Setting off bombs in outer space, close to our planet no less, is probably not something that should be attempted using trial and error though.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b215dd200000000001c4947/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”shiny-crops-10″

title=”Shiny Crops”

content=”The shiny crops idea is another concept using the principle that battling climate change can be done by reflecting sunlight away from the earth’s surface.

Geoengineering to make plants shinier sounds silly, but doing so might be easier than painting everything white. The easiest way to manipulate land surface albedo (the amount of sunlight reflected by land), according to UC Irvine’s Chris Doughty, would be in agricultural and forestry areas that are already under significant human influence.

It might make it hard, however, to distinguish between plastic fruits and vegetables and real ones.”

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2163c600000000000a07bd/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”now-dont-miss-11″

title=”Now don’t miss…”

content=”The 10 dumbest green gadgets >“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b268ad400000000004c2e4b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

