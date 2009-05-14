: Global warming is the biggest public health threat of the 21st century, eclipsing infectious diseases, water shortages and poverty, a team of medical and climate-change researchers concluded.



The phenomenon will be felt first in the developing world, further burdening a population already in crisis from food shortages, said the report from University College London that was published today in The Lancet journal. The changing climate will also cause real and lasting damage to the Western world, affecting generations to come, said Anthony Costello, a pediatrician at University College London.

Revamped climate bil ready to pass, says Waxman. [Grist]

Each of Spain’s green jobs cost $770,000, Spanish economist calls Spain’s renewable strategy a failure [EETV]

China calls on the world to lower its CO2 emissions. [Reuters]

IEA cuts oil demand projections once again. [IEA]

Henrik Fisker reiterates that he wants to build a low price car. [All Cars Electric]

BP’s CEO says sloar “is not going to make the transition to be competitive with more conventional power, the gap is too big.” [FT]

Oil might slip back to $50, after rising too far from its 20 day moving average. [Bloomberg]

Norway stays innoculated from the economic mess by living off its oil. [NYT]

